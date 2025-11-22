Former Hillsborough County detention deputy sentenced to 15 years for fatal crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A former Hillsborough County detention deputy was sentenced to 15 years in prison after a crash he caused in 2021 killed a woman and injured her husband.

Daniel Hernandez was found guilty of vehicular homicide and reckless driving with serious bodily injury on Nov. 21.

According to evidence at the trial, Hernandez was driving on Dale Mabry Highway at 109 mph prior to the crash in a 45-mph speed zone, when his Ford Mustang slammed into the victims' vehicle, killing 65-year-old Khrista Richter and injuring her husband, Peter Richter.

Hillsborough County Assistant State Attorneys Dawn Hart and Christina Berkowicz successfully prosecuted this case.

Hernandez will also have to serve five years of probation.