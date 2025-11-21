Testing TSA wait times at Tampa International Airport

- Blake Phillips went to TPA today to find out how travelers are managing the holiday rush.
- He talked with three different parties, all guessing it would take over 7-15 minutes to get through TSA.
- All three parties, including one with a dog, made it in under 10 minutes
