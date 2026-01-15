Former Riverview martial arts instructor sentenced to 50 years in prison

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Former Riverview martial arts instructor Daniel-Medina Alvarez was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Thursday on multiple counts related to lewd or lascivious molestation of a minor.

He will serve his term in a Florida State prison, and each count is to run concurrently with the others.

Tampa Bay 28 reported on Alvarez back in 2023, when parents were urged to talk to their kids after his fourth arrest.

Alvarez will also be labeled a sexual predator, per previous reporting.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.