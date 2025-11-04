Former Spoto High School safety monitor arrested on child porn charges: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said a man was arrested on child pornography charges allegedly committed while he was employed as a campus safety monitor at Spoto High School.

Deputies said detectives launched an investigation into child sexual abuse material after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August.

HCSO said the tip traced the uploading of child sexual abuse material to an account linked to 25-year-old Tyree McKinley Fields. Investigators then obtained a search warrant for Fields' digital accounts and residence and found hundreds of graphic files involving sexual abuse, per the report.

He was arrested at his home on Nov. 3 and is facing numerous felony charges related to child pornography and other forms of sexual abuse.

“There are few crimes more horrifying than those that exploit the innocent,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. “This individual’s actions are beyond comprehension — the abuse of children and animals is pure evil. Thanks to the dedication of our detectives this man is behind bars. We will never tolerate those who target the most vulnerable, and we will continue to pursue them relentlessly.”

This is an ongoing investigation.