Glazer Children’s Museum celebrates 15th birthday with party and ticket deals

TAMPA, Fla. — The Glazer Children’s Museum marked its 15th anniversary on Saturday with a birthday bash at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, offering a free community celebration packed with family activities and special $15 museum admission for Florida residents throughout the month of September.

The event featured bounce houses, live performances, food trucks, animal encounters, and hands-on crafts, along with appearances by community partners and kid-run businesses.

“This milestone isn’t just about the Museum turning 15, it’s about honoring the 3 million children and families who have played, learned, and grown with us over the years,” said Sarah Cole, President and CEO of the Glazer Children’s Museum. “The Birthday Bash is our way of saying thank you to the community and inviting everyone to celebrate the power of play together.”

Leaders say the milestone highlights the museum’s mission to combine learning with play, and the bash was part of Nickelodeon’s Worldwide Day of Play, encouraging families to unplug and spend time together outdoors.