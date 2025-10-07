Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HART bus driver saves boy, reunites him with family in Hillsborough

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough Transit Authority (HART) bus operator saved a boy and helped reunite him with his family.

Barbara Baker, the bus driver, spotted the boy in the middle of a busy roadway. She pulled the bus safely to the side, exited the vehicle, and brought the child out of harm's way.

HART said Parker stayed with the child until Tampa police officers arrived. The boy was then reunited with his family.

“This is a powerful reminder that our Operators do far more than drive buses — they also serve as guardians of the community every single day,” said HART CEO Scott Drainville. “Operator Baker’s courage and attentiveness exemplify the dedication and heart that define our team.”

