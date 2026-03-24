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HCFR crews extinguish fire at multi-family home in Brandon

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HCFR
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Posted

BRANDON, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews extinguished a fire at a multi-family residential structure in Brandon on Tuesday morning.

HCFR began receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a fire on Perry Court in Brandon. The first crew to arrive found heavy smoke coming from the rear of a single-story quadplex. Firefighters located the fire's origin in the attic.

HCFR said the fire was under control in less than 20 minutes, preventing the spread to neighboring units. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported to occupants or first responders.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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