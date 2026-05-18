Street-racing, reckless 19-year-old driver arrested on I-4 in Hillsborough: FHP

BARTOW, Fla. — A 19-year-old Bartow man was charged with reckless driving with property damage after a street-racing incident in Hillsborough County early Sunday morning.
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said troopers were conducting a traffic stop on I-4 near westbound milepost 10 when three vehicles zipped past them on the eastbound side.
FHP said a Dodge Charger, Dodge Challenger, and Toyota Supra were going about 100 mph.
A trooper at a nearby weigh station attempted to overtake the group, as the Supra and the Challenger made the right turn onto McIntosh Road. But the Charger came to a stop after smashing the concrete barrier.
FHP arrested Juan Miguel Bahena at the scene of the crash.
Fired Hillsborough major blew nearly twice legal limit, had Jack Daniel's in his patrol vehicle
Major Troy Morgan, who oversaw DUI enforcement for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, blew a 0.125 and 0.143 on a breathalyzer test after reporting for duty.