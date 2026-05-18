Street-racing, reckless 19-year-old driver arrested on I-4 in Hillsborough: FHP

BARTOW, Fla. — A 19-year-old Bartow man was charged with reckless driving with property damage after a street-racing incident in Hillsborough County early Sunday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said troopers were conducting a traffic stop on I-4 near westbound milepost 10 when three vehicles zipped past them on the eastbound side.

FHP said a Dodge Charger, Dodge Challenger, and Toyota Supra were going about 100 mph.

A trooper at a nearby weigh station attempted to overtake the group, as the Supra and the Challenger made the right turn onto McIntosh Road. But the Charger came to a stop after smashing the concrete barrier.

FHP arrested Juan Miguel Bahena at the scene of the crash.