Suspect's defense pleads not guilty in double murder of USF students' case; trial date set

The defense of the suspect charged with the murders of two USF graduate students entered a plea of not guilty on Monday.

Tampa Bay 28 was at the hearing on May 18, as his trial date was set for Nov. 3, 2027.

A status hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Dec. 10.

The State Attorney's Office intends to seek the death penalty against Hisham Saleh Abugharbieh.

The state attorney said they identified the necessary aggravating factors under Florida law to seek the death penalty.

The update comes after prosecutors presented the case against him in the murders of Nahida Bristy and Zamil Limon to a grand jury.