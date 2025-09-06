Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hillsborough deputies investigating murder-suicide in Valrico home

VALRICO, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said officers are investigating a murder-suicide after finding two people dead inside a Valrico home Thursday morning, Sep 4.

Deputies received a call at 9:22 a.m. Sep 4 from a man who said “he did something bad and that he was sorry.”

When deputies arrived at the 1000 block of Crystal Carbon Way, no one came to the door. While on scene, dispatchers were contacted by the victim’s employer, who reported that the victim had not been to work for several days.

Deputies entered the home for a welfare check and found both the victim and the suspect dead.

The victim appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma to the upper body, while the suspect had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A firearm was found next to the suspect, according to HCSO.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay offers 24/7 support for those struggling with thoughts of suicide. Residents can call 211 or click here for more information.

This is an ongoing investigation.

