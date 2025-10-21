Florida man stole fire engine, crashed into vehicle after joyride in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested on Tuesday after stealing a fire engine and taking it for a joyride in Tampa.
TPD said Warren Scudder, 59, allegedly stole the fire engine around 9:25 a.m. while firefighters were inside St. Joseph's hospital.
Scudder drove off and crashed into a Lexus SUV near Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and MacDill Avenue. He continued driving in the fire engine for about a mile and a half down MLK before he was surrounded by officers at the 4100 block of Poplar Avenue, TPD said.
Scudder was arrested and charged with grand theft auto and hit & run, TPD said. Schudder has a criminal history, including a false report of a bomb in 2020 in Pinellas County.
The driver of the Lexus SUV was evaluated by hospital staff for hip pain.
