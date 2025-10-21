Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Doug Martin's agent releases statement, says he faced 'mental health challenges'

Doug Martin
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin (22) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Doug Martin
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — Athletes First and CEO Brian Murphy released a statement on behalf of former Bucs running back Doug Martin's family following his death.

Athletes First represented Martin when he was selected by the Bucs in 2012 and throughout his NFL career.

The statement said Martin struggled with mental health issues. Following media reports of his death, the statement said Martin's family wished to clarify the circumstances surrounding his passing.

"Doug’s parents were actively seeking medical assistance for him and had contacted local authorities for support. Feeling overwhelmed and disoriented, Doug fled his home during the night and entered a neighbor’s residence two doors down, where he was taken into custody by police. An investigation into what transpired as he was detained is underway."

Martin played with the Bucs for six seasons, earning two Pro Bowl selections in 2012 and 2015. He also earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2015.

Read the full statement from Athletes First below:

Athletes First Doug Martin Release by Tampa Bay 28

Concrete company responds after multiple drivers say repaving project damaged their cars

Weeks after drivers started reaching out to Tampa Bay 28 about damage to their vehicles, we’re finally hearing from the contractor behind the Tyrone Boulevard repaving project.

Concrete company responds after multiple drivers say repaving project damaged their cars

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.