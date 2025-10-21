Doug Martin's agent releases statement, says he faced 'mental health challenges'

TAMPA, Fla. — Athletes First and CEO Brian Murphy released a statement on behalf of former Bucs running back Doug Martin's family following his death.

Athletes First represented Martin when he was selected by the Bucs in 2012 and throughout his NFL career.

The statement said Martin struggled with mental health issues. Following media reports of his death, the statement said Martin's family wished to clarify the circumstances surrounding his passing.

"Doug’s parents were actively seeking medical assistance for him and had contacted local authorities for support. Feeling overwhelmed and disoriented, Doug fled his home during the night and entered a neighbor’s residence two doors down, where he was taken into custody by police. An investigation into what transpired as he was detained is underway."

Martin played with the Bucs for six seasons, earning two Pro Bowl selections in 2012 and 2015. He also earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2015.

Read the full statement from Athletes First below:



Athletes First Doug Martin Release by Tampa Bay 28