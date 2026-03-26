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Hillsborough firefighters quickly extinguish Town N' Country house fire: HCFR

Hillsborough firefighters quickly extinguish Town N' Country house fire: HCFR
HCFR
Hillsborough firefighters quickly extinguish Town N' Country house fire: HCFR
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TOWN N' COUNTRY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) brought a residential fire under control within minutes on Wednesday night.

At 7:25 p.m., multiple callers reported flames and heavy smoke coming from the roof of a single-story home on Yorkshire Drive. The first arriving crew found heavy smoke and fire showing, then advanced hose lines into the structure.

Firefighters had the blaze contained within 15 minutes. A search of the home confirmed there were no occupants inside.

One civilian was evaluated at the scene and declined transport for medical treatment, per HCFR.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Fire Investigations Unit is working to determine the cause of the fire.

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