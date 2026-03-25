3 Hillsborough sheriff’s employees arrested in domestic violence cases

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are on administrative leave without pay, and a cadet has been fired following arrests in separate domestic violence cases over the past three days.

The agency confirmed the arrests on Tuesday and said all three individuals face action under Florida’s domestic violence statutes. Chief Deputy Frank Losat said deputies receive state-mandated academy training, field instruction, annual refresher courses, and optional advanced classes, but acknowledged that there is no specific curriculum focused solely on officer-involved domestic violence.

HCSO said victims should not fear reporting abuse, even if their abuser is employed by the agency, citing statewide resources, relocation assistance, financial aid, and programs for children. An internal investigation will determine whether the two arrested deputies remain employed.

The family of Deputy Abigail Bieber, who was killed in a 2020 murder‐suicide involving another department member, is suing HCSO and calling for stronger prevention measures.



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. Kylie McGivern works tirelessly to get results for the people of Tampa Bay. Her reporting has exposed flaws in Florida’s corrections system and unemployment process. Reach out to Kylie and our I-Team if you need help holding state leaders accountable.