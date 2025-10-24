Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'I'm god': Suspect in downtown Tampa shooting held without bond

Shots fired outside of school board building: Tampa officials
Shots fired outside of school board building: Tampa officials
TAMPA, Fla. — The release of the affidavit of the suspect in the downtown Tampa shooting on Oct. 22 provides new details on the events leading up to the shooting.

On Oct. 22, Kevin Arriola was traveling westbound on the Selmon Expressway onto East Kennedy Boulevard, passing vehicles on the shoulder before hitting the back of a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse.

According to the affidavit, a nurse who witnessed the crash stopped to see if the victims needed assistance. Officials said that is when Arriola got out of his vehicle and began shooting into her 2017 red Chrysler 300.

TPD said there weren't any serious injuries reported in the shooting or related crashes.

Police said deputies were inside the nearby Hillsborough County Courthouse when they heard several shots fired, came outside, tased, and arrested Arriola.

When he was taken into custody, Master Corporal G. Miller reported Arriola said "I killed her" and "I'm god."

In an interview after he was taken into custody, Arriola stated he "emptied" the magazine into the victim's car in an attempt to kill her. Investigators said he didn't know the victim before the incident.

Arriola was charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, and shooting into a vehicle. He is being held without bond, per court documents.

