Holiday travel delays hit Tampa International as winter weather disrupts flights nationwide

TAMPA, Fla. — The busiest holiday travel weekend of the year is being met with delays nationwide, affecting passengers at Tampa International Airport.

According to Tampa International Airport's website, 152 flights were delayed on Sunday.

The Northeast has been hit with several inches of snow, causing major airports like LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy in New York, as well as Boston's Logan International, to disrupt entire travel itineraries.

Earlier Sunday, flights to Tampa from Boston were cancelled, and flights from Tampa to Boston were delayed.

Tampa Bay 28's Blake Phillips spent time talking with passengers – some departing on time, others facing delays.

"It snowed 14 inches last night in Steamboat. We have an hour layover, so it's pretty tight, so hopefully we make it," said Brad Wolfe, who was heading to Colorado with his family.

Another traveler expressed frustration with the situation.

"It sucks. I mean, like, it's a whole thing," said Andy Kennedy, who was flying to Los Angeles

Some passengers were managing to stay positive despite the uncertainty.

"We're glad we're taking off on time from here because even if we get delayed a little bit in Denver, we can wait there and hang out," one traveler said.

However, others faced more significant disruptions.

"It's been delayed 3 hours," said Kennedy.

When asked for advice on handling travel disruptions like these, one passenger offered simple wisdom.

"Just go with the flow," Sean Sabea, who was traveling to Michigan.

With delays like these, standard travel tips become crucial: arrive at the airport early, check in with your airline to understand the delay and duration, and stay informed about your options. Having all available information can help make the trip go as smoothly as possible, even after delays occur.

