Imagine Museum's newest exhibit is out of this world

ST. PETE, Fla. — There is a new exhibit at the Imagine Museum that’s asking artists to get intergalactic.

From aliens to astronauts to Baby Yoda and flying saucers, you could say “Visions of Future” is out of this world.

Artist Angel Kourkpoulou optimistically included endangered species in her paintings of the future.

“I tried to incorporate the animal I’m trying to protect with my imagination,” said Angel.

Artist Jack Alden says science fiction is one of his favorite genres. Having the opportunity to be a part of this show is like a childhood dream come true.

“I like Dune and Star Wars, so yea I like creating stuff with the inspiration of space,” said Jack.

The exhibit includes a variety of paintings, glass sculptures, and videos, all seated together on a magic rocket ship into a distant galaxy.

“We look up at the stars when you are a kid, and you are full of wonder and curiosity, I think that it’s important not to lose that,” said Jack.

“I’m always thinking how what I’m painting communicates with your eyes, her eyes, his eyes, otherwise there is no reason to paint,” said Angel.

In some cases, it may feel like you’re walking on the dark side of the moon, but out of the darkness there is light.

“My eyes and my mind are full of colors and brightness. I want to feel that way,” said Angel, who said the brightness in her paintings is a bit of symbolism, that the future is also bright.

“Visions of the Future” is on display through July.