Jimbo's Pit Bar B-Q closed after TFR extinguishes overnight fire

TAMPA, Fla. — Jimbo's Pit Bar B-Q is closed today after Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) extinguished a fire overnight.
Tampa Fire Rescue said just after midnight on March 11, crews responded to reports of a structure fire at Jimbo's on West Kennedy Boulevard. TFR said the fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.
Tampa Bay 28 spoke with the owner of Jimbo's on Wednesday morning, who said the fire was confined to part of the kitchen. He said he hopes to reopen in a couple of weeks.
Jimbo's kitchen damaged by fire
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
