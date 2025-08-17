LUTZ, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said a male was killed in a home in Lutz on Sunday morning.

Deputies said at around 10:27 a.m., they responded to a home on Helena Street where they found the male suffering from a gunshot wound in the upper body.

WATCH: Lutz shooting leaves 1 male dead, Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Deputies said preliminary investigation reveals the victim got into a verbal altercation with another male that led to the shooting.

“In a span of moments, a disagreement became deadly,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

The shooter was detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.