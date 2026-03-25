Man arrested after going 100 mph; deputies find drugs, $10K in Hillsborough County: HCSO

- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said deputies stopped a vehicle traveling over 100 mph on Turkey Creek Road around 3 a.m. on March 22.
- According to deputies, they found baggies of cocaine, methamphetamine and nearly $10,000 during the stop.
- The driver, 28-year-old Mario Mena Hernandez, who did not have a valid driver's license, was arrested and faces reckless driving and possession with intent to sell-related charges, per HCSO.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd recruits unpaid TSA, ICE agents amid shutdown
TSA resignations and absences have skyrocketed since the partial government shutdown began on Feb. 14.
Polk Sheriff looks to recruit TSA and ICE agents