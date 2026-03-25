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Man arrested after going 100 mph; deputies find drugs, $10K in Hillsborough County: HCSO

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said deputies stopped a vehicle traveling more than 100 mph on Turkey Creek Road at around 3:08 a.m. on March 22.
Man arrested after 100 mph stop, deputies find drugs, $10K in Hillsborough County: HCSO
Man arrested after 100 mph stop, deputies find drugs, $10K in Hillsborough County: HCSO
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  • The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said deputies stopped a vehicle traveling over 100 mph on Turkey Creek Road around 3 a.m. on March 22.
  • According to deputies, they found baggies of cocaine, methamphetamine and nearly $10,000 during the stop.
  • The driver, 28-year-old Mario Mena Hernandez, who did not have a valid driver's license, was arrested and faces reckless driving and possession with intent to sell-related charges, per HCSO.

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