Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of MLK Boulevard in Tampa: FDOT

TAMPA, FLA. — A crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Hillsborough County has shut down the eastbound lanes, transportation officials said.
According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the crash is at the intersection of MLK and Interstate 275.
All eastbound lanes are closed.
Florida brain tumor patient denied insurance coverage for surgery gets full reversal
A West Palm Beach man battling an aggressive brain tumor was denied insurance coverage for the surgery he needed to remove it, only to see his insurer reverse course in a dramatic turn that unfolded inside his hospital room while our investigative team was there interviewing him about the denial.
FL brain tumor patient denied insurance coverage for surgery gets full reversal