Man arrested for robbery after his mom turned him in: Hillsborough deputies

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said a man was arrested for bank robbery after his mom turned him in.

Deputies said 33-year-old Aaron Spencer entered a Truist Bank shortly after 1 p.m. on Oct. 9 and demanded money from a bank teller, implying he had a gun.

HCSO said Spencer left with the money on foot and discarded his clothes in a nearby parking lot.

Later that day, a woman called 911 to tell police her son had robbed a bank and she was currently on her way, with Spencer, to a patrol office to turn him in.

Spencer was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm.