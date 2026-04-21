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Man found shot to death in parking lot of Tampa business park: HCSO

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Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
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TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies have a launched an investigation after learning a man was found shot to death Tuesday afternoon at a Tampa business park.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said it received a call about shots being fired a little before 2 p.m. in the 5800 block of North 53rd Street.

When deputies arrived, they found the man in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

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