Man shot and killed after roadway dispute: TPD

YBOR CITY, Fla. — A man was shot and killed Friday in Ybor City during an apparent roadway dispute, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

Police arrived at the scene after reports of a shot being fired near E 5th Avenue and N 22nd Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man who suffered a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The shooter claimed self-defense and is currently cooperating with investigators. His firearm has been recovered.

N 22nd Street between E 4th Avenue and E 5th Avenue and E 5th Avenue between N 21st Street and N 22nd Street are currently closed, TPD say.