Marine unit rescues injured jet skier in Hillsborough County: HCSO

A weekend jet ski outing ended in a rescue when an 18-year-old rider was hurt and stranded in the water.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A weekend jet ski outing ended in a rescue when an 18-year-old rider was hurt and stranded in the water.

The Marine Unit responded on Sunday after the teen fell from his jet ski and was unable to climb back on due to foot injuries, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

Deputies located him, pulled him aboard their vessel, and provided first aid. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue then transported him to shore for additional medical care.

WATCH: Video from Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

