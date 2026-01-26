Zoo Tampa prepares for cold weather

TAMPA — Zoo Tampa was busy on Monday, preparing for the days ahead. Employees could be found doing everything from making hay beds to turning on heat lamps to even passing out blankets to some of the animals.

Dan Costell oversees the reptiles, including a 480-pound tortoise named Al.

“So, with the reptiles, the first thing we do is we look out about a week in advance and if we are looking at cold weather all week we’ll stop feeding at a certain point,” said Costell. “The reptiles need warm weather to digest their food and they’ll live just fine without food for five days.

Costell says the reptiles may seem calm, but they understand a change is coming.

“You know it was really warm and then the temperature starts dropping and you can see that our little girl wants to go inside over there,” said Costell.

So, they are given the opportunity to seek shelter, where they can stay safe and warm for days thanks to heat lamps.

“I’ve been working with Al for 27 years now so I want him to outlive me, go inside, keep warm, and be a healthy big guy, he is only in his late 50s, so he can make it well past 100,” said Costell.

Another valuable tool zoo staff likes to use is hay beds.

“Some of it will be put into different areas out of the winds, we like to put the hay beds in areas where they can have some wind protection,” said Senior Curator Michael Frushour. “We’ve had hay beds for rhinos all the way down to a little gazelle.”

Frushour says animals are like people, they become acclimated to Florida weather and when the weather changes it can be just as uncomfortable, so even the most unexpected species will be seeking shelter.

WFTS

One of those species spending more time inside rather than out is the African Penguins.

“A lot of choice is involved, so we give them the choice to go in if they want or if they don’t mind the cold they come out and that’s fine,” said Frushour.

Frushour also says colder weather can actually be good for guests. It’s a great time to watch animals doing things you wouldn’t normally see.

“So, with the orangutans and some of the primates you can give them blankets and t-shirts and they will put it on or roll around which is lots of fun,” said Frushour. “So that’s another great opportunity for coming out if you are going to come out when it’s a little chilly, you’ll see the orangutans utilizing those beds and sheets and stuff like that.”



Share Your Story with Robert



We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.

Contact Robert Boyd First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.