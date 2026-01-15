Men who disrupted Muslim students praying at USF charged with disturbing religious assembly

TAMPA, Fla. — The three men accused of disrupting a student prayer gathering at USF have each been charged by the State Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Richard Penkoski, Christopher Svochak, and Ricardo Yepez are each charged with disturbing a religious assembly and disorderly conduct. The charges stem from a Nov. 18, 2025, incident in which the men approached a group of 11 students and community members in prayer, repeatedly interrupting and harassing them until the gathering ended.

Video evidence, including footage posted by the defendants on social media, and witness statements indicated the group was targeted for engaging in religious worship, the SAO said. Under Florida Statute 871.01, it is a crime to willfully interrupt any assembly gathered for the worship of God.

The men charged will have their arraignment set next, according to SAO.