Metro Ministries helps serve up hot Thanksgiving meals to those in need

TAMPA, Fla. — From one table to the next, a sense of gratitude was served up with every meal at the Portico Cafe in downtown Tampa.

Dozens of people showed up for a community meal on Thanksgiving. It was a blessing to a lot of people, including Rocky Carson, who’s experiencing homelessness.

"It has its moments where it’s very extreme, rough, you know,” said Carson.

Carson said he’s a people person, so sharing a meal with strangers was something special.

"Some people didn’t wake up this morning, so we’re blessed to be above ground,” he said.

Metropolitan Ministries invited Tampa Bay 28 inside, saying they planned to serve around 200 people.

The meals were meant for anyone experiencing homelessness or hunger.

“This day’s a little extra special,” said John Paul Comas, the Senior Director of Outreach at Metropolitan Ministries. "We want to give people the feeling of togetherness that we all get to experience on Thanksgiving. It’s what we should have on Thanksgiving, is connectivity and fellowship.”

It’s the community that helps fuel the mission. Joyce Keller is a volunteer with Metro Ministries.

“I think it’s important for them to be with the community in Tampa, and they’re getting a decent hot meal, and I think I might cry,” Keller said. "I think they’re important just like everyone else. They just have bad circumstances.”


