Tampa police officers rescue elderly man dangling from roof

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police officers saved an elderly man who was left dangling three stories above the ground after slipping while blowing leaves off his roof.

According to the Tampa Police Department (TPD), officers Jason Sikoski and Kaleb Girard responded to the incident and found the man clinging to the edge of the roof. The officers pulled him to safety and remained with him until Tampa Fire Rescue arrived.

Fire crews then assisted the man down safely, ensuring he was out of danger.