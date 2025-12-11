Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa police officers rescue elderly man dangling from roof

DO NOT DELETE - For Full Story Photos.png
Tampa Police Department
DO NOT DELETE - For Full Story Photos.png
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police officers saved an elderly man who was left dangling three stories above the ground after slipping while blowing leaves off his roof.

According to the Tampa Police Department (TPD), officers Jason Sikoski and Kaleb Girard responded to the incident and found the man clinging to the edge of the roof. The officers pulled him to safety and remained with him until Tampa Fire Rescue arrived.

Fire crews then assisted the man down safely, ensuring he was out of danger.

"It made all the hard days worth it"

In 2024, Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain brought viewers the story of a young mom here in Florida who was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer. Now, Lauren is following through and giving an update on her experimental cell vaccine therapy.

Woman with stage four breast cancer now cancer-free after cell vaccine therapy

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.