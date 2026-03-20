Missing Child Alert for 12-year-old girl last seen in Tampa: FDLE

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a missing child alert for a 12-year-old girl last seen in Tampa.
FDLE said Larisa Olivera-Valenzuela was last seen in the area of the 8700 block of Key Biscayne Drive.
Due to an ongoing investigation, this case has been upgraded to a Missing Child Alert, per officials.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or 911.
Citrus County family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees
Tommy Green was visiting his family in Citrus County to celebrate his birthday. He suffered a heart attack while swimming with the manatees, according to his family.
Family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees