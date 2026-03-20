Missing Child Alert for 12-year-old girl last seen in Tampa: FDLE

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a missing child alert for a 12-year-old girl last seen in Tampa.

FDLE said Larisa Olivera-Valenzuela was last seen in the area of the 8700 block of Key Biscayne Drive.

Due to an ongoing investigation, this case has been upgraded to a Missing Child Alert, per officials.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or 911.