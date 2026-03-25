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Missing Child Alert issued for teen last seen in Ruskin: FDLE

Missing Child Alert issued for teen last seen in Ruskin: FDLE
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Missing Child Alert issued for teen last seen in Ruskin: FDLE
Posted

RUSKIN, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a Missing Child Alert for a teen last seen in Ruskin.

Officials said 16-year-old Jaiden Torres was last seen in the 2200 block of Pleasure Run Drive wearing a plain blue short-sleeve t-shirt, red, green and black plaid pajama pants, black socks and black
slippers. 

FDLE asks anyone with information about Torres's whereabouts to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or 911.

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