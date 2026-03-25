Man shot after firing at Hillsborough County deputies: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLA — A man was shot by a Hillsborough County deputy on Tuesday after firing several rounds at agency lawmen during a domestic violence call, authorities said.

The man shot was 41-year-old Antonio Jelks.

According to a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) report, deputies responded to the domestic incident in the 3300 block of Manor Cove Circle just before 8:15 p.m.

Detectives learned that Jelks got into an argument before firing a gun inside his home before fleeing.

When he saw deputies arrive, Jelks began firing several rounds, striking deputies' vehicles multiple times, the report stated.

Deputy Cole Eskine then returned gunfire and struck the suspect.

Despite being injured, Jelks fled into the neighborhood, where K9 units later tracked him to a nearby home.

He was transported to Tampa General Hospital for medical treatment.

"Our deputies approach every situation with the goal of a peaceful resolution. In this case, the suspect’s actions made that outcome impossible," said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I’m proud of our deputies for relying on their training, staying focused under pressure, and demonstrating the courage it takes to protect this community.”

Deputy Eskine joined HCSO in January 2024.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) will investigate the shooting and will provide any additional updates.