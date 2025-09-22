Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MLB owners approve Patrick Zalupski’s group to purchase the Rays

TAMPA, Fla. — Major League Baseball owners unanimously approved Patrick Zalupski’s group as the new owners of the Tampa Bay Rays, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday.

In March, when the plan for a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium in St. Petersburg fell apart, talks of Rays owner Stu Sternberg selling the team started to grow.

In June, the team confirmed they had begun "exclusive discussions" with Zalupski's group for a possible sale of the team.

The sale is pending formal closing, which is expected later this week, Manfred said.

