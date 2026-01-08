Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bruno Mars announces Tampa stop on 'The Romantic Tour'

Bruno Mars
Matt Sayles/Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
FILE - Bruno Mars accept the award for record of the year for “Uptown Funk” at the 58th annual Grammy Awards on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Bruno Mars
TAMPA, Fla. — Bruno Mars announced his first full-headline tour in nearly a decade will include a stop in Tampa.

The singer announced "The Romantic Tour" weeks ahead of the release of his fourth studio album, "The Romantic," which will be released on Feb. 27.

The tour will stop at Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 12. Artist Presale tickets will be available starting on Jan. 14 and General on-sale tickets will drop on Jan. 15.

The Tampa show will feature special guest performances from Anderson Paak, also known as DJ Pee .Wee, and Rachel Agatha Keen Raye, known professionally as Raye.

Find more information about tour dates and tickets here.

