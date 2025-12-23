Motorcyclist killed near Azula North apartment complex Tuesday morning: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating a traffic fatality that killed a motorcyclist early Tuesday morning.

According to TPD, the crash occurred in the 4900 block of E. Busch Blvd.

Following evidence and witness statements, it was confirmed that a 2013 Chevrolet Impala was leaving the Azula North apartment complex and attempted to turn onto westbound Busch Blvd when the driver crossed the path of an oncoming Honda motorcycle.

Upon the collision, the motorcyclist was ejected and passed away at the scene, despite assistance from emergency responders.

The Impala driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A citation for an improper left turn has been issued, but the investigation is still active, TPD said in a statement.