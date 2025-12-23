Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Motorcyclist killed near Azula North apartment complex Tuesday morning: TPD

Tampa Police.png
WFTS
Tampa Police.png
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating a traffic fatality that killed a motorcyclist early Tuesday morning.

According to TPD, the crash occurred in the 4900 block of E. Busch Blvd.

Following evidence and witness statements, it was confirmed that a 2013 Chevrolet Impala was leaving the Azula North apartment complex and attempted to turn onto westbound Busch Blvd when the driver crossed the path of an oncoming Honda motorcycle.

Upon the collision, the motorcyclist was ejected and passed away at the scene, despite assistance from emergency responders.

The Impala driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A citation for an improper left turn has been issued, but the investigation is still active, TPD said in a statement.

Holiday car rental warning: How photos saved one traveler hundreds of dollars

Tampa man's quick documentation prevented the collections agency from charging him for bullet hole damage he claimed didn't happen on his watch.

Holiday car rental warning: How photos saved one traveler hundreds of dollars

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.