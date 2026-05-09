One dead, firefighter injured in fire at Tampa storage facility: HCFR

TAMPA, Fla. — One person died and a firefighter sustained minor injuries Friday night during a two-alarm fire at a storage facility in Tampa, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR).

HCFR said its dispatch center began receiving multiple 911 calls around 8:38 p.m. reporting a fire at Public Storage, located at 6940 N. 56th Street.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the building and began an interior attack. As conditions worsened, crews shifted to a defensive operation, using master streams to contain the blaze, according to a news release.

A second alarm brought additional personnel and equipment to the scene. Firefighters brought the fire under control in about two hours, officials said.

HCFR said one civilian was confirmed dead, while one firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene without transport.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.