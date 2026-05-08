Tampa man hit by truck killed in I-4 crash in Hillsborough County: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A pickup truck struck and killed a 23-year-old Tampa man involved in a multi-vehicle crash on I-4 in Hillsborough County, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said Friday.

The incident started when crash happened just after 11 p.m. on May 7, when a Kia Sorento, driven by a 19-year-old Lakeland woman, was heading westbound on I-4 in the inside lane. FHP said a tractor-trailer transporting food items, driven by a 53-year-old Wesley Chapel man, was also heading westbound on I-4 but in the center lane.

The Lakeland woman lost control east of I-75, as the Kia entered the center lane, hitting the tractor-trailer, per FHP's report.

Both vehicles ended up in the center median where the tractor-trailer overturned. Both drivers were unharmed, FHP said.

During the post-crash investigation, FHP said patrol cars and FDOT contracted Walsh trucks to block off the inside lane of I-4.

A few hours later, the incident turned fatal when a Toyota Corolla, driven by a 23-year-old Tampa man, heading westbound on I-4, collided with the Walsh trucks shortly after 2 a.m. on May 8.

This collision forced the truck into the adjacent Lazydays RV dealership, where it struck two parked RVs, according to FHP's report.

The Toyota came to rest in the roadway where a 23-year-old passenger with injuries got out of the vehicle.

FHP said as the passenger was laying in the travel lanes, a Hyundai Santa Cruz, driven by a 73-year-old Riverview man, hit the passenger. He was pronounced dead at the scene.