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Person shot and injured after shooting in Plant City: PCPD

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PLANT CITY, Fla. — Plant City Police Department (PCPD) said it is investigating after a person was shot and taken to the hospital.

The shooting happened at E. Alabama Street and Lincoln Street around 12 p.m. on May 8.

PCPD said the investigation is ongoing, but said it is not related to the quadruple shooting on May 3, and said there is no known ongoing threat to the community.

Residents are advised to avoid the area while the investigation is conducted.

Anyone with information is urged to call (813) 757-9200.

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