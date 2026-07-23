Person hospitalized after shooting tied to altercation in Plant City: HCSO

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A shooting in Plant City left one person hurt Wednesday night after an argument between two individuals turned violent, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded just before 8 p.m. to reports of a shooting and found that a confrontation between two people escalated, ending with one person being shot.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities have not released the victim’s condition

Officials said everyone connected to the incident has been identified and accounted for.