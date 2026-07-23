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Person hospitalized after shooting tied to altercation in Plant City: HCSO

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PLANT CITY, Fla. — A shooting in Plant City left one person hurt Wednesday night after an argument between two individuals turned violent, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded just before 8 p.m. to reports of a shooting and found that a confrontation between two people escalated, ending with one person being shot.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities have not released the victim’s condition

Officials said everyone connected to the incident has been identified and accounted for.

SUV crashes into Carrollwood restaurant, narrowly missing workers and customers

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SUV crashes into Carrollwood restaurant, narrowly missing workers and customers

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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