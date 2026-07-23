Tampa police issue Purple Alert for missing 18-year-old

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are searching for an 18-year-old man whose family fears for his safety after he disappeared Wednesday afternoon and did not return home.

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) issued a Purple Alert for Jean Brooks, described as a 5-foot-8 Hispanic male weighing about 120 pounds.

Police said Brooks was last seen in the 1200 block of East Sligh Avenue. Investigators said he was driving a white 2024 Dodge Durango with Florida tag XVC309.

According to police, Brooks made statements to family members and loved ones that raised concerns about his well-being.

Officers are asking anyone who sees him or the vehicle to contact the Tampa Police Department immediately at 813-231-6130.