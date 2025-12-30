ReliaQuest Bowl brings parade, pep rally and economic boost to Ybor City

YBOR CITY, Fla. — The University of Iowa and Vanderbilt University football teams are preparing for Tuesday's ReliaQuest Bowl game at Raymond James Stadium, and the festivities begin Tuesday night with the annual "ReliaQuest Bowl Parade & Pep Rally" in Ybor City.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with a parade down Seventh Avenue from 20th Street to 15th Street, according to the ReliaQuest Bowl's website. The parade will include college bands, high school bands and floats. A pep rally follows at 7 p.m. at the intersection of 16th Street and Seventh Avenue.

The 40th annual ReliaQuest Bowl Game on Dec. 31 will kick off at noon for the first-ever meeting between the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-4) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (10-2).

Local businesses are preparing for the influx of visitors. Jason Crawford, owner of Barrio Tacos in Ybor City, said he expects big crowds.

"A lot of families, a lot of people in town, a lot of people following their football teams," Crawford said. "We've got Iowa and Vanderbilt this year. Very exciting. We're expecting big crowds down here."

Crawford, who moved from Cleveland, Ohio, about two years ago to open the restaurant, said the business has been successful in bringing a new taco style to Tampa. The restaurant has been open for 18 months.

"We are stocked up on provisions. We're making sure that we have plenty of staff, making sure that we're ready to handle everybody," Crawford said. "We want to make sure everyone has fun, safe time here in Ybor."

Crawford emphasized the importance of maintaining Ybor's character while welcoming visitors.

"We're built for these parades, right? I mean, this is what Ybor has been known for the economic impact to the area," Crawford said. "It helps support all people who live and work in this area here."

Meanwhile, Tampa police are urging safety during the holiday events. At a press conference, officials warned against impaired and aggressive driving as crowds increase for holiday celebrations and the bowl game.

"Our number one priority is keeping everyone safe," a Tampa police spokesperson said. "Whether you're driving to see family, attending a holiday celebration, or the upcoming ReliaQuest bowl game, you can help yourself and us be safe on the road by not driving impaired."

Police emphasized that "buzzed driving is drunk driving" and urged people to choose designated drivers or rideshare services.

"One bad decision can change your life and someone else's life forever," the spokesperson said.

Officials also warned about aggressive driving behaviors like tailgating, brake checking and speeding, which can lead to crashes and injuries.

For those attending bowl game events, police advised planning ahead and expecting road closures and detours both downtown and around Raymond James Stadium.

Police also warned about QR code fraud, particularly in parking lots. While the city of Tampa doesn't use QR codes for its lots, some private lots do. Officials advised checking that URLs are correct and typo-free, and downloading apps only through official app stores.

"We will have extra officers, including those on horseback or assigned to one of our specialty squads like our DUI unit, our motor officers, our bike officers," the spokesperson said. "Our officers will be throughout the city keeping everyone safe."

The department will also have officers in plain clothes and undercover during the events.

Police reminded the public to report suspicious activity by calling 911, the non-emergency number at 813-231-6130, or finding the nearest officer.