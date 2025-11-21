Religious leaders to hold press conference after harassment of Muslim students at USF in video

TAMPA, Fla. — Muslim and Christian leaders will hold a press conference on Friday morning following a video showing the harassment of Muslim students at the University of South Florida (USF).

The religious leaders are calling on government officials, law enforcement, and USF leadership to publicly condemn the incident and take immediate steps to ensure the students' safety.

Video circulating online shows three men harassing Muslim students at the University of South Florida during their morning prayer on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams talked to some of the students who were there. The students told Jada the men were shouting profanities, stomping around them and making racist remarks while they prayed on campus.