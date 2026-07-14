2 Tampa men charged after zip-tying 13-year-old, robbing apartment: DOJ

TAMPA, Fla. — The Department of Justice said a federal grand jury indicted two Tampa men for conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.

According to the DOJ, 47-year-old Jay El Wilburn and 27-year-old Alvaughn Parker conspired to commit armed robbery in Tampa on Jan. 20. The DOJ said they entered an apartment in Tampa with firearms and restrained victims by zip-tying their hands behind their backs. One of the victims was a 13-year-old.

The indictment said Wilburn and Parker then stole cash, controlled substances, firearms, jewelry and other personal items before leaving the scene.

On Feb. 2, ATF agents executed a search warrant on Wilburn's home and recovered the gun that was used in the robbery.

Wilburn and Parker were charged with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, robbery, and use of a firearm during a crime of violence. Wilburn was charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon since he had prior felony convictions.