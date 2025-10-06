Silver alert issued for mother and son who left assisted living facility: Hillsborough deputies

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is looking for a mother and son who left an assisted living facility.

HCSO said 70-year-old Corrine Britton and 46-year-old Robert Britton left their assisted living facility, driving a 2018 black Kia Sportage on Oct. 5.

Corrine was last seen wearing a colored plaid shirt, blue jean capri shorts, and sandals. Robert was last seen wearing a tan t-shirt with an American flag, blue jean shorts, and gray slip-on Skechers sneakers.

The Kia was last seen in Volusia County. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.

