Statewide alert issued for missing Tampa girl

TAMPA, FLA. — A statewide alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl from Tampa, officials said.
Kori Caney is a black female.
She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said. She has black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen in the area of the 3800 block of River Grove Court in Tampa.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kori is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-931-6500 or 911.
Saudi flight from Tampa, secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network for 9/11 hijackers
Twenty years after the Sept. 11 attacks, more than 80,000 records compiled by the Tampa FBI Field Office remain classified. Newly declassified documents are pointing to a possible secret Saudi support network for the hijackers. Soon after the attacks, the FBI uncovered that 15 of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia.