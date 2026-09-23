Statewide alert issued for missing Tampa girl

TAMPA, FLA. — A statewide alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl from Tampa, officials said.

Kori Caney is a black female.

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the area of the 3800 block of River Grove Court in Tampa.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kori is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-931-6500 or 911.