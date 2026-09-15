Suspect charged in death of teen found in sports store fitting room: HCSO

BRANDON, FLA. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) has arrested a suspect in the July shooting of a teenager found dead in a fitting room inside Dick’s House of Sport.

Ahmad Webb, 16, was charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of 15-year-old Jaden Law.

On July 10, at 4:28 p.m., HCSO's 911 Dispatch Center received a call reporting a shooting inside Dick's House of Sport at the Brandon Exchange.

Through an extensive investigation, HCSO detectives determined that Webb and Law were among three juveniles who entered the store together and went into a fitting room.

Surveillance footage showed Webb leaving the fitting room area shortly after employees reported hearing a gunshot.

Deputies arrived within minutes and located Law deceased inside a fitting room.

The Medical Examiner later determined Law died from a single gunshot wound and classified his death as a homicide.

On July 11, HCSO's Dive Team recovered a firearm from a retention pond south of the Brandon Exchange. Laboratory and ballistic testing determined the firearm was used in the shooting.

On Sept. 14, the State Attorney's Office approved the manslaughter charge.

"This investigation has never stopped," said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our detectives have worked diligently to uncover the facts surrounding Jaden Law's death, and today, we are holding a 16-year-old accountable with a manslaughter charge. Thank you to the detectives for your commitment to this case and for your relentless and diligent work to bring justice to the victim."