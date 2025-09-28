Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa Bay 28's anchor Wendy Ryan emcees FARA Energy Ball to support Friedreich’s ataxia research

Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan helped raise funds and awareness for Friedreich’s ataxia research as the emcee of the FARA Energy Ball gala Saturday night.

The event supports the Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance and the USF Health Ataxia Research Center, funding critical research into the rare inherited disorder that causes progressive damage to the nervous system.

Ryan has long been an advocate for increasing awareness of Friedreich’s ataxia, using her platform to highlight the importance of research and community support.

Organizers said the gala serves as both a celebration of progress and a crucial fundraiser for the continued fight against the disease.

Hillsborough County cameras will soon target speeders throughout the school day

Drivers in 29 Hillsborough County school zones will soon face photo enforcement throughout the entire school day.

Hillsborough County cameras will soon target speeders throughout the school day

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.