Tampa Bay 28's anchor Wendy Ryan emcees FARA Energy Ball to support Friedreich’s ataxia research

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan helped raise funds and awareness for Friedreich’s ataxia research as the emcee of the FARA Energy Ball gala Saturday night.

The event supports the Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance and the USF Health Ataxia Research Center, funding critical research into the rare inherited disorder that causes progressive damage to the nervous system.

Ryan has long been an advocate for increasing awareness of Friedreich’s ataxia, using her platform to highlight the importance of research and community support.

Organizers said the gala serves as both a celebration of progress and a crucial fundraiser for the continued fight against the disease.