Tampa Fire Rescue battles 2-alarm fire on West Kennedy Boulevard

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue battled a two-alarm structure fire Thursday on West Kennedy Boulevard at South Westland Avenue, shutting the roadway in both directions as crews worked the scene, the department said.
Firefighters said there were no reported injuries among civilians, students, or firefighters at the scene.
Both directions of West Kennedy Boulevard remain closed near the intersection, and crews are asking the public to please avoid the area.
This is an ongoing investigation.
