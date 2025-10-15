Josephine's Italian Market in Brandon is a tasty tribute to beloved Sicilian grandmother

BRANDON, Fla. — Ever since he was a broke teenager driving around Brandon, Robby Fox has had a lifelong dream.

And how, he and his family are finally living that delicious dream — and being watched over by a very special guardian angel.

"Brandon's never had anything like this," Fox said.

Josephine's Italian Market (730 W. Brandon Blvd.) is a namesake tribute to Robby's grandmother.

"Josephine, we took her personality, her characteristics — vibrant, hilarious — and we built it into this little market named after her," said Fox.

Josephine's has it all — literally.

There's a coffee counter up front, and an all-world sandwich and pizza shop in back. In between, there's a market with exotic cheeses, wines, and more.

Oh, and don't forget the desserts (yes, the cannoli is the stuff dreams are made of).

