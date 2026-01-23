Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Fire Rescue on scene of a structure fire
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue is actively responding to a fire in 5000 block of North Jamaica Street.

Tampa Bay 28 went to the scene and reached out to officials for more information.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

